Grand opening of new home of Marble Falls police slated for Nov. 14

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

Jason Tom (left) and Michael Osborne of Net Solutions work to install the internet system Nov. 2 at the new Marble Falls Public Safety Facility, 606 Ave. N. Staff photo by Connie Swinney

MARBLE FALLS — With just two weeks until the grand opening, crews are installing what you won’t see when you walk into the Marble Falls Public Safety Facility, which will be the new home of the police department.

The new structure, 606 Ave. N, is expected to be ready for the public in mid-November.

“If you walk through the building, it looks like it’s ready to move in, but it’s the things in the ceilings and behind the walls that they’re finishing up,” Marble Falls Police Capt. Glenn Hanson said. “They’re finishing up with the electrical and internal camera system.”

The bottom floor and a portion of the second floor will house the police department; about a third of the second floor is reserved for the municipal court, currently located within City Hall, 800 Third St.

Police officials expect to start moving the bulk of their equipment and furniture from the current location at 209 Main St. in November in anticipation of the grand opening of the new facility Nov. 14.

“It’s starting to feel real for us now,” he said. “Things over here are packed, but some not because we still need to have access to stuff.”

“We’re a 24-hour, seven-day a week business. Everything has to go in phases so we can continue operations as normal as possible throughout the move. Starting next week, we’ll have a moving company here two or three days a week every week this month.”

The current location on Main Street should be closed by early December.

