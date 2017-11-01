Wanda Beth Gourtney, 87, died Oct. 31, 2017

Wanda Beth Gortney, 87, passed away Oct. 31, 2017, at her home after a lengthy illness. She was born Feb. 16, 1930, in Luther to Clyde and Eula Clanton. She graduated from Big Spring High School.

Wanda worked at Crystal Cafe, where she met her husband, James Gortney. They were married on July 2, 1948. Together, they had five children: Edna “Ricky” Lane and husband Jerry of Burnet; Donna Paugh and husband Ray of Kingsland; Lanny Gortney and wife Jamie of Odessa; Pam Little and husband Steve of Granite Shoals; and Laurie Michelle Gortney.

She is also survived by eight grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, brother Danny Clanton, and many more friends and family members.

Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, James; daughter Laurie Michelle; grandson Jason Shawn Cole; brothers W.C. Clanton, Merle Clanton, Riley Clanton, and Gerald Clanton; and sisters Delora Scarborough, Alveeta Szitar, Clydene Echols, and Wilmajean Alley.

Visitation is 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, at Sunset Memorial Gardens funeral home in Odessa. A service is 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Altus Hospice, 100 N. College St., Round Rock, TX 78664.

Local arrangements by Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 900 Industrial Blvd. in Kingsland, (325) 388-6767. Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.