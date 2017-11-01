Llano County Jail bookings for Oct. 24-30, 2017

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Oct. 24-30, 2017, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Nathan Earl Burgess, 60, of Van Alstyne was arrested Oct. 26 for bond forfeiture-illegal dumping. He was being held on a $20,000 bond as of Oct. 26.

Cosmo Nevada Carney, 35, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 28 for sex offender’s duty to register-life/annual. He was released the same day after posting a $15,000 bond.

John Christy, 57, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 29 for alias capias-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. No bond or release information was available.

Charles Jefferson Danos, 34, of Cisco was arrested Oct. 29 on charges of possession of marijuana and unlawfully carrying a weapon, a health and safety violation, and a traffic offense. He was released the same day after posting a $3,000 bond and paying a fine.

Deangelo Elias Dunlap, 20, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 26 on a charge of accident involving damage. He was being held on a $2,500 bond as of Oct. 26.

Franklin Ray Greenwood, 57, of Llano was arrested Oct. 28 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury. He was being held on a $500 bond as of Oct. 28.

Jeremy Scott Herrow, 35, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 29 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. No bond or release information was available.

Toren Rossell Hogan-Conner, 25, of Austin was arrested Oct. 24 on a charge of failure to identify as a fugitive and for motion to revoke-theft. He was being held on a $4,200 bond as of Oct. 24.

Paula Louise Johnson, 42, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 24 on charges of possession of a controlled substance and theft of property. She was being held on a $5,500 bond as of Oct. 24.

Richard Bob Klaus, 46, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 29 on a charge of public intoxication. He was released the same day after paying a fine.

Sergio Palemon Lara, 28, of Alpine was arrested Oct. 29 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. No bond or release information was available.

Laurie Ann Lineske, 44, of Llano was arrested Oct. 26 on a liquor violation. She was released the following day on a promise to appear.

Trent Allen McNeill, 31, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 26 on charges of evading arrest/detention, failure to identify, and resisting arrest/search/or transport. He was released the following day to an outside agency.

Zachary Randall Moore, 33, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 26 on a liquor violation. He was released the following day with credit for time served.

Kevin Ragland, 47, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 27 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was being held on a $9,500 bond as of Oct. 27.

Frederick Robert Saylor, 42, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 28 on a traffic offense and for failure to appear. He was released the same day after paying fines.

Misty Riley Severson, 41, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 29 on a charge of theft of service. No bond or release information was available.

Jeffrey Paul Shelton, 38, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 24 on a charge of theft of property. He was being held on a $3,000 bond as of Oct. 24.

Craig Loren Statler, 46, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 29 on a traffic offense. No bond or release information was available.

Jared Marshall Tisdel, 33, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Oct. 29 on a charge of driving while intoxicated-open alcohol container. No bond or release information was available.

Cynthia Kaye Wietz-Wandreck, 50, of Llano was arrested Oct. 28 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. She was released the same day after posting a $15,000 bond.