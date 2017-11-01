LCRA to lower Inks Lake for repairs, nuisance plant mitigation

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BURNET — Inks Lake shoreline property owners will have a chance to maintain and repair docks and retaining walls as well as curb the growth of aquatic nuisance plants during an upcoming waterway drawdown, according to a Lower Colorado River Authority news release.

The 8-foot drawdown is scheduled from Jan. 2-Feb. 13, 2018.

Crews will lower the lake 2 feet per day Jan. 2-5 and begin refilling the lake starting Feb. 10 until completed Feb. 13.

“To refill Inks Lake, water will be moved downstream from Lake Buchanan,” according to the release. “The water to refill Inks Lake is equivalent to about 3.5 inches in Lake Buchanan, but the impact on Lake Buchanan could be reduced by additional inflows to Lake Buchanan or Inks Lake.”

Officials also cautioned residents to avoid leaving heavy equipment unattended and to schedule removal of heavy equipment prior to the refill.

“We live in ‘Flash Flood Alley,’ and it’s not unheard of to get unexpected heavy rains that could cause the lake to rise suddenly and damage or destroy equipment left unattended,” said John Hofmann, LCRA’s executive vice president of water, in the release.

LCRA requires a permit for maintenance, dredging, debris removal, and repair work on existing retaining walls during the drawdown.

Pre-register online at lcra.org/lakelowerings or call (512) 578-2324.

Also, find safety standards for residential docks on the Highland Lakes on the website.

