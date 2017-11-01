Burnet County Jail bookings for Oct. 25-31, 2017

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Oct. 25-31, 2017, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Billy John Brumbalow, 37, of Comanche was arrested Oct. 25 by an outside agency for probation violation-evading arrest. No bond or release information was available.

Anthony Fletcher, 39, of Angleton was arrested Oct. 25 by the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) on a charge of failure to identify as a fugitive and for motion to adjudicate guilt-burglary of a building. No bond or release information was available.

Pablo Flores, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 25 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

Andrew Shawn Johnson, 34, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 25 by BCSO on charges of assault causing bodily injury-family violence and interfering with an emergency request for assistance. No bond or release information was available.

Deanna Joyave, 25, of Kerrville was arrested Oct. 25 by an outside agency on a charge of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Ryan Jacob Lamar, 20, of Johnson City was arrested Oct. 25 by an outside agency on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Michael Charles Ristuccia, 34, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 25 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD) on a charge of driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

James Leon Tatsch, 41, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 25 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD) on a charge of open container. No bond or release information was available.

Clayton Jay Compton, 40, of Spicewood was arrested Oct. 26 by BCSO on a charge of public intoxication. No bond or release information was available.

Thomas Wayne Dickerson, 22, of Spicewood was arrested Oct. 26 by LCRA on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance. He was released the following day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Nicholas G. Limon, 28, was arrested Oct. 26 by BCSO on charges of possession of marijuana and driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Pablo Ramirez Ojeda Jr., 40, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 26 by BCSO for motion to revoke-assault causing bodily injury. No bond or release information was available.

Brianna Kay Pistole, 19, of Spicewood was arrested Oct. 26 by LCRA on a charge of possession of marijuana. She was released the following day on personal recognizance.

James Leon Tatsch, 31, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 26 by BCSO for capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility and capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after paying a fine.

Sandra Lynn Whitworth, 43, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 26 by BPD on a charge of possession of a dangerous drug. She was released Oct. 28 after posting a $1,000 bond.

Clayton Jay Compton, 40, of Spicewood was arrested Oct. 27 by BCSO for a commitment-driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Eddie Madrid Duran, 54, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 27 by BCSO for a commitment-driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Edward Barclay MacDonald, 41, of Port Richey, Florida, was arrested Oct. 27 by BCSO for SRA-unlawful possession of metal or body armor by a felon. No bond or release information was available.

Sawyer Allan Pogue, 24, of Bertram was arrested Oct. 27 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Donald Lynn Shelton, 41, of Canyon Lake was arrested Oct. 27 by BCSO for AFSS-violation of bond/protective order. No bond or release information was available.

Erika Rochelle Smith, 25, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 27 by BPD for motion to revoke-assault causing bodily injury. No bond or release information was available.

Zachariah Joseph Taylor, 38, of San Antonio was arrested Oct. 27 by BCSO on a charge of possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Cody Jay Tiller, 20, of Bertram was arrested Oct. 27 by BCSO on a charge of assault by contact-family violence. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Nicholas Terrell Brooks, 29, of Bertram was arrested Oct. 28 by BTPD on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

M.C. DaJour Caro, 21, of Bertram was arrested Oct. 28 by BTPD on a charge of public intoxication. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Jessica LeeAnn Cochran, 26, of Spicewood was arrested Oct. 28 by DPS for capias pro fine-speeding. She was released the same day after paying a fine.

Spencer Cole Dunavant, 23, of Meadowlakes was arrested Oct. 28 by BCSO on charges of driving while intoxicated and duty on striking a fixture/highway landscape. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Sergio Guerrero, 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 28 by DPS on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

John Paul Mitchell, 33, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 28 by BPD on charges of possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated, and driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after posting a $3,000 bond.

Elvis Peters, 35, of Wichita Falls was arrested Oct. 28 by BPD on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Julie Waters, 33, of San Patricio was arrested Oct. 28 by BPD on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Nelson Eddie Baughman, 55, of Cedar Park was arrested Oct. 29 by BPD on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was released the following day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Dru Heinzelmann Chapman, 57, of Austin was arrested Oct. 29 by MFPD on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

David Walter Haley, 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 29 by BPD on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was released the following day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Jeremiah Alan James, 37, of Liberty Hill was arrested Oct. 29 by BPD on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was released the following day after posting a $7,500 bond.

Angel Navarrete Jr., 37, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Oct. 29 by DPS on charges of driving while license is invalid and disregarding flashing red signals and for failure to appear. He was released the same day after posting a $750 bond.

Kadi Samantha Sooter, 27, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 29 by MFPD on a charge of public intoxication. No bond or release information was available.

Kendall Wayne Allen, 20, of Kempner was arrested Oct. 30 by BCSO on charges of burglary of a vehicle, violation or rules of conduct in a park, and criminal mischief. No bond or release information was available.

Kiya Michelle Butler, 28, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 30 by BPD on a charge of possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Melissa Cantu, 21, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 30 by BCSO on a charge of assault causing bodily injury. She was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Jamie Lynn Cates, 26, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 30 by BPD on charges of no driver’s license, possession of a controlled substance, and prohibited weapons/knuckles and for failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Timothy Myles Cooper, 27, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 30 by BCSO on a charge of assault on a family/household member. No bond or release information was available.

Mason Hilton Ledbetter, 33, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 30 by BPD on a charge of possession of marijuana. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Kenneth Lee Lentz, 57, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 30 by BCSO on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Christopher Paul McCarthy, 33, of Georgetown was arrested Oct. 30 by BCSO for violation of a bond/protective order. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Grayson Rex Taylor, 19, of Spicewood was arrested Oct. 30 by DPS on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Benjamin Scott Ward, 30, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 30 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD) on charges of theft of property and driving while license is invalid and for capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia, capias pro fine-failure to appear, and failure to appear-driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

David Wayne Atkinson, 49, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 31 by BCSO for bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear-driving while license is invalid and on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility. No bond or release information was available.

Dennis Wayne Bell, 59, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 31 by BCSO on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Dubbie Lee Hawkins Jr., 29, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 31 by BCSO for SRA-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

James Kurtis Hoffman, 45, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 31 by BCSO on a charge of illegal dumping. No bond or release information was available.

Andrew Jimenez, 22, of Pampa was arrested Oct. 31 by BCSO on a charge of driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Kenneth Lee Lentz, 57, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 31 by BCSO on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Justin Chance Leverett, 24, of Spicewood was arrested Oct. 31 by the Burnet County Precinct 4 constable (CONST4) on a charge of driving while license is invalid and for bond forfeiture-possession of marijuana and bond forfeiture-driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Kenneth Dewayne Maynard, 48, of Florence was arrested Oct. 31 by BCSO on a charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. He was released the same day after posting bond.

Jose Angel Ortiz-Lopez, 50, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 31 by BCSO for motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated and SRA-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. No bond or release information was available.

April Marie Rodriguez, 28, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 31 by BCSO for SRA-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Cody Allen Shaw, 25, of Buchanan was arrested Oct. 31 by GSPD on charges of speeding and no driver’s license. He was released the same day with credit for time served.

Tyler Jordan Lupe Solis, 21, of Bartlett was arrested Oct. 31 by BCSO on a charge of unauthorized absence from a community correctional facility. No bond or release information was available.

Jorge Tierrablanca, 24, of San Antonio was arrested Oct. 31 by BCSO for motion to revoke-burglary of a habitation. No bond or release information was available.