Proposition 3 could restrict terms of unsalaried governor appointees

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

LLANO — Among the proposed Texas constitutional amendments, voters will decide Nov. 7 whether to allow state commission and board appointees to remain in office pending selection of their replacements or remove them once their terms expire.

If passed, Proposition 3 would void the so-called “holdover provision” for unsalaried appointees to remain in their positions until a successor has been appointed and qualified.

The ballot item will read as follows: “The constitutional amendment limiting the service of certain officeholders appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Senate after the expiration of the person’s term of office.”

“The problem with it is there could be some time between the term and the new replacement is named,” said Llano County Republican Party chairman Jim Simmons. “It may leave one of the commissions without a leader during that time.”

The commissions and boards include those such as the Texas Workforce Commission, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the Texas Commission on the Arts, the Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation Board of Directors, and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission. The governor appoints individuals to these commissions.

Simmons said that even with the potential “gap,” he opposes the proposition because he believes Texas residents should trust the governor’s office to make such decisions.

Also, opponents of Proposition 3 say keeping the current law or voting “no” to the amendment would allow flexibility for appointees to continue serving until the governor’s office finds a qualified replacement.

“It’s pretty important people get out and vote on these amendments,” Simmons said. “They need to be informed about these propositions and what’s going on.”

Early voting is now through Friday, Nov. 3. The election is Nov. 7.

For more on propositions on the ballot, click HERE.

connie@thepicayune.com