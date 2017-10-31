Phyllis Evelyn Plummer, 91, of Llano died Oct. 24, 2017

Phyllis Evelyn (Woods) Plummer died in Llano on Oct. 24, 2017. She was born Dec. 11, 1925, in Quitaque, Texas, to Myrtle and Emin Woods. The family moved to Liberty Hill in 1929 in a mule-drawn wagon.

Phyllis was a Llano resident and businesswoman for 70 years. She worked for many years in Pinkie’s Grocery Store. She bought Olen’s Ice Box in 1975 and operated it for 20 years, sold it, and took it over again in 2002. Phyllis finally retired, at age 79, to her beloved little place outside Llano, where she enjoyed the peace and quiet and the Dallas Cowboys.

She worked very hard, but family always came first. Her little brother, Alvin Woods, said Phyllis was there for him whenever he was in any kind of trouble, with whatever he needed. We’ll remember our wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend for her big hair and personality, which were matched only by her big heart.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; brother E.P. Woods; and sister Geneva Wilson.

Survivors include her husband, Leonard Taylor; daughter, Carolyn Smith; brother and sister-in-law Alvin and Pat Woods; sister-in-law Geneva Woods; granddaughters, Melinda Winn and Robin Winn; great-granddaughter, Jordan Winn Schirber (Jake); and many nieces and nephews.

The family gratefully acknowledges the compassionate care Phyllis received from the staff at CelesteCare and the professionals of Hill Country Hospice. We kindly ask that remembrances be made in Phyllis’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Arrangements by Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.