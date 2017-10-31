New sidewalk safely connects Marble Falls’s Westside, Childers parks

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

This sidewalk on Second Street will serve as a link between Westside Park and Childers Park for walkers, runners, and cyclists, making it safer for them and drivers. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

MARBLE FALLS — Walkers, cyclists, and families can traverse the city’s parks more safely with additional sidewalks near Westside Park.

It’s only the first phase of a plan to connect Westside Park on Second Street with the Childers Park ballfields on Broadway Street by sidewalks and the hike-and-bike trail.

Crews recently completed the first portion of a sidewalk across Westside Park along Second Street that will eventually link the two parks. The new section stretches from the Second Street-Avenue R intersection to about 100 feet east of the Second Street-Avenue P intersection.

Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Director Robert Moss said the sidewalk will allow individuals to go from park to park by designated walking and running areas.

“It also provides a safe path for the children in the immediate neighborhood to reach the crosswalk at the entrance to Westside Park, where drivers are a bit more aware of someone crossing the street,” Moss said.

The section was built with $30,000 from the Marble Falls Economic Development Corp.

“(EDC officials) were obligated to build a sidewalk as part of a road extension to the business park on the north end of town,” Moss said. “However, it would have truly been a waste of money in that location since there is little to no foot traffic. Instead, they agreed to fund this section of sidewalk.”

Moss said more sidewalks are coming.

