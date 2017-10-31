Marcia Faye Jones, 76, of Buchanan Dam died Oct. 6, 2017

Our loving mother, Marcia Faye Jones, 76, of Buchanan Dam, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Oct. 6, 2017. She was born Nov. 13, 1940, in Superior, Nebraska.

She passed away peacefully with family and friends by her side and two of her children holding her hands as she went to meet our Lord.

Anyone who knew Marcia knew her primary drive in this life was her devotion to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her brothers George Baumbach, Harold Baumbach and wife Carol, Dale Baumbach, Donald Baumbach, Terry Baumbach and wife Deb, and Donald Goens and wife Lisa; sisters Shirley Lackie and husband Dick and Shelia Baumbach Moore and husband Ron; daughters, Devone Espinoza and Laura Vanderdrink and husband Joe; son Randy Jones and wife Paula; grandchildren, Christina Merlo, Eric Portillo, Bryan Espinoza, Brittney Vanderdrink, Nicole Espinoza, Allysa Vanderink, and Tallion Jones; great-grandchildren, Kaylee Holt, Brooklyn Merlo, and Addalyn Merlo; and many nieces and nephews to bring her happiness. All of whom loved her with all of their hearts and feel extremely blessed to have shared their lives with such a beautiful and loving sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend to all she met.

Her son Mitch Weaver, who preceded her in death, was waiting to greet her in Heaven. Marcia walked strong in her Christian faith.

Our mother was the greatest example to all of us by her incredible love, amazing perseverance, and positive spirit. All who knew Marcia recognized her as a woman of the highest moral integrity, who was caring and compassionate, humble, humorous, always with a twinkle in her eye and a smile in her heart, who always showed care for others.

Per her request, no local services will be held. A private celebration of life will be held in December in New Mexico with close family and friends.