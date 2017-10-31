Gregory Franklin Henderson, 62, of Kingsland died Oct. 25, 2017

Gregory Henderson of Kingsland, Texas, passed away Oct. 25, 2017. He was born Aug. 28, 1955, to Ruby Joyce (Anthony) and Charles Henderson in Houston.

Greg is survived by his sisters, Michelle Tuttle and husband Darren of Liberty Hill and Renee Cripes and husband Neil of Bertram. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruby and Charles Henderson.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society 2433 Ridgepoint Drive, Suite B, Austin, TX 78754.

Arrangements by Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.