Douglas G. Hetrick, 58, of Tow died Oct. 29, 2017

Douglas G. Hetrick, 58, of Tow, Texas, passed away Oct. 29, 2017. He was born to Douglas J. and Dorothy (Clark) Hetrick on July 21, 1959, in Youngstown, Ohio.

Doug enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching football, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, who affectionally called him “PePaw.”

He is survived by his wife of three weeks shy of 25 years, Mary Ann Hetrick of Tow; daughter, Brittany Hetrick of Tow; brother, Eddie Hetrick of Ohio; sisters, Patricia Mizell and husband Stanley, Sandy Winck, Judy Logan and husband David, all of Ohio, and Marsha Mullady of Florida; five grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and extended family members.

The family will receive friends from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at Putnam Funeral Home in Kingsland, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.