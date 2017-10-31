Cohen Roy Dodson, 28, of Marble Falls died Oct. 29, 2017. He was born March 13, 1989, in Austin to Rocky and Julie Dodson.

Cohen grew up in the Hill Country and graduated from Marble Falls High School. He has a large family and group of friends who will miss him every day.

Cohen enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, playing disc golf, listening to loud rock and roll, and a good laugh.

He is survived by his mother, Julie Dodson, and father, Rocky Dodson, both of Marble Falls; his fiancée, Ashley Williams; brothers, Chase (Lisa) Dodson and Brian Clayton; sisters, Kasey Hallmark (Justin) and Amy Ross (Mark); grandmother Lavern Dodson of Marble Falls; uncles Gregg Dodson (John Besser) and Steve Dodson (Judy); aunts Susie Crain (Ken), Sara Corbin (Hershel), and LauraLee; many cousins; and seven nieces and nephews.

A memorial service is noon Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Dodson family home, 7760 RR 1431 East in Marble Falls, (830) 693-2459. A potluck lunch will Immediately follow the service.