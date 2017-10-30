Burnet County Elections Office moves to courthouse square

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

BURNET — Touting more space and public accessibility, the Burnet County Elections Office will set up shop in Burnet’s downtown square after refurbishment of an older building by the county.

Office personnel — previously housed at 1701 E. Polk St. (Texas 29) — moved Oct. 27 to the new location at 106 W. Washington St.

“We picked up significantly more room by moving over here,” Burnet County Elections Administrator Doug Ferguson said. “We’ll be a little easier to find for voters if they need changes, and it’s off the main street.”

The office serves those who need to register to vote, request a change of address, or ask questions of the elections administration as well as allows personnel more space to train poll workers.

In the previous location, elections officials operated in borrowed space from the Burnet County Clerk’s Office.

“We just didn’t have room to work in our back area,” Ferguson said. “The county clerk’s building we’ve been officed in all these years … she’s going to be able to expand and utilize all the space.”

Other benefits involve elections personnel working in closer proximity to the Burnet County Courthouse, where early voting takes place.

