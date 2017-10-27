PEC board selects new leadership

FROM STAFF REPORTS

JOHNSON CITY — The Pedernales Electric Cooperative’s board of directors named Julie Parsley as the organization’s new chief executive officer on Oct. 26. She replaces John Hewa who resigned in May after about four years in the position.

Parsley is a former partner of Parsley Coffin Renner, a law firm specializing in utility regulations.

“We’re proud to share that Julie Parsley will be joining the PEC family,” said board president Emily Pataki in a PEC press release. “As we approach our 80th anniversary, we’re confident we have found the leader who provides great value to the cooperative’s membership and will honor PEC’s rich tradition and history.”

The selection of Parsley came on a unanimous board vote.

The board also unanimously selected Eddie Dauterive as the cooperative’s new chief operations officer. He previously served as PEC’s vice president of member services.

“It’s been an honor to service PEC’s membership as vice president of member services,” Dauterive said. “I am humbled and excited about the opportunity to serve as PEC’s chief operations officer, and I am looking forward to working with Ms. Parsley to preserve PEC’s excellent tradition of putting our members’ needs first.”

Through her law practice, Parsley faced energy-related legal and consulting services in Texas and the Southwest. Parsley has ties with utilities beyond her law firm work. She is a former commissioner of the Public Utility Commission of Texas.

She is also former solicitor general of Texas, is board certified in civil appellate law and was an adjunct professor of law teaching appellate practice and procedure at the University of Texas School of Law. She has also built an appellate practice in addition to her energy practice.

Parsley is the first woman CEO to lead PEC, the largest and fastest-growing distribution electric cooperative.

“I am honored to be named as CEO of Pedernales, which is not only the largest distribution electric cooperative in the country, but in my opinion, also the best,” she added.

PEC has nearly 300,000 meters over it’s 8,100 square-mile service territory. The cooperative also serves four of the fastest growing counties in the United States – Comal, Hays, Kendall, and Williamson. Its workforce includes more than 700 people.

Go to pec.coop for more information on the organization.

