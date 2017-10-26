Looking for first district win, Burnet hosts Liberty Hill

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

BURNET — Burnet High School head football coach Kurt Jones summed up the importance of this week’s District 13-4A Division I home game against Liberty Hill.

“We know every week in district, you have to go win,” Jones said.

That’s especially true right now since the Bulldogs (4-3, 0-2) are seeking their first win of the district campaign after suffering a 47-7 loss to Gatesville last week. The Panthers (4-2, 1-1) earned a big road win at Lampasas, 56-27.

The two will meet at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, at Bulldog Field, 1000 The Green Mile in Burnet. Listen to the contest on KMPN 95.9 FM or at KBEYFM.com starting at 7 p.m. with the pregame show.

Though former coach Jerry Vance retired last spring, the Panthers still incorporate the Slot-T offense, which is based on the run and misdirection, thanks to Vance’s replacement, Jeff Walker. Walker was the offensive coordinator when the Panthers won back-to-back state titles a decade ago.

“He’s a tremendous football coach and understands that system,” Jones said. “It’s very fast and very effective.”

The Panthers are led by junior running back Kyle Harrison, who has 100 carries for 1,115 yards and nine touchdowns, followed by senior running back Hunter Oncken with 69 carries for 708 yards and three touchdowns. Senior running back Elijah Davis has 31 carries for 321 yards and six scores.

Junior quarterback Brenden Ketchem has completed seven passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns.

Jones said Liberty Hill has 10 tremendous runners who excel behind its offensive line.

“They have a big offensive line that knocks you backward,” he said. “They want to get four yards a pop.”

While the Panthers don’t throw it often, Jones said they are meticulous when they do. They hope to lull defenses into stacking the box to stop the run just to fake a run then throw downfield.

“They play-action fake you and get their wide receivers deep,” Jones said. “The defense has to commit so many players to stop the run.”

The Liberty Hill defense is just as strong thanks to senior defensive lineman Marcus Grimm and senior linebacker Grant Supak.

The two teams last played on Bulldog Field on Oct. 26, 2012, and Burnet prevailed 44-36.

“The last time they were here, we got them,” Jones said. “That’s what we’re striving for – and to go get that first district win.”

The Bulldogs realize they must score more. The coach jokingly said he and the staff pointed out the blackened area in each end of the field that has green letters in it called the “end zone.”

“If we get here, they’ll actually give us some points on the board,” he said. “We have been good, at times, moving the ball. Maybe we’ve had some red zone troubles. We need some consistency and have to be able to do that and pop some big plays and execute our stuff.

“Our kids understand that,” he added. “They’re working hard, and that’s all we can ask them to do.”

Last week, the Bulldogs faced what many in Gatesville say is the best Hornets team in school history.

“We knew it would be a tough challenge,” Jones said. “Our kids are playing hard and giving good effort. We had opportunities in the first half. You learn from those mistakes, you pick yourself up, and move on. You have to go back to work and be the best you can be.”

