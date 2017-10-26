Former Horseshoe Bay Resort restaurant staff face theft ring charges

Posted on 26 October 2017. Tags: , ,

FROM STAFF REPORTS

CLOCKWISE FROM TOP LEFT: Alexander William Aguilar, Amanda Marie Lewis, Journey Lorene Brun, and Joseph Evan Higley.

CLOCKWISE FROM TOP LEFT: Alexander William Aguilar, Amanda Marie Lewis, Journey Lorene Brun, and Joseph Evan Higley.

HORSESHOE BAY — Investigators filed organized theft charges against four former Horseshoe Bay Resort restaurant employees.

Horseshoe Bay police reported that the staff members allegedly engaged in “a theft ring that targeted the resort food and beverage department.”

“Police were contacted by resort executives after an internal audit revealed funds began (going) missing from sales receipts in the Yacht Club restaurant February of 2017,” a police department release stated. “The resulting audit estimated that over $22,000 was stolen from February through September of 2017.”

The following were charged with third-degree felony engaging in organized criminal activity: Joseph Evan Higley, 42; Alexander William Aguilar, 40; Journey Lorene Bruns, 26; and Amanda Marie Lewis, 34.

“(T)hose employees were internally manipulated by the moving (of) a percentage of the actual food and drink bill into employee tips,” the release stated. “Thus, the resort was the actual victim of the crime and customers were unaffected.”

If convicted, the suspects each face up to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.

They were booked into the Llano County Jail.

editor@thepicayune.com


Leave a Reply

 

GOT NEWS?

830-693-7152

Call the Tip Line.


Sign Up For Our Newsletter






KBEY 103.9 Radio Picayune

KBEY 103.9 FM Texas Best Country

Listen to KBEY-FM Now

This week in The Picayune