Expect crisp fall weather this weekend as you enjoy outdoor activities

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BURNET — If you’re headed out to Friday night football games, you might want to grab your jacket because the Highland Lakes could be feeling the coolest temperatures of fall so far.

While highs peaked in the lower 80s on Thursday, Oct. 26, a cold front will push across the Highland Lakes after midnight. The front should drop temperatures through the early morning hours until they hit the lower 50s and upper 40s between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Temperatures should climb back to the upper 50s by mid-afternoon but accompanied by winds 22-24 mph with gusts up to 38 mph.

As the sun sets Friday evening, winds should begin to subside as well, but temperatures will drop back into the lower 50s by kickoff, which is usually 7:30 p.m. Though winds will be lighter, it will be enough to make it feel a bit chillier during the game or other outdoor activities that night.

By Saturday morning, however, temperatures will register in the lower 30s, possibly as low as 33 degrees with some low-lying areas even experiencing a light freeze. Winds about 7-9 mph will make it feel like the upper 20s.

Saturday will be a beautiful fall day, according to the National Weather Service, with sunny skies and temperatures in the lower 60s. It looks like a great evening for the Llano River Pumpkin Float, which is 4-9 p.m. Saturday at Badu Park. Just take a coat or sweatshirt with you as you enjoy the interactive art installation.

The skies will remain clear through the night with temperatures retreating into the mid- and upper 30s into Sunday morning.

Clear skies continue throughout Sunday with temperatures getting into the upper 60s. Monday looks to warm up a bit as daytime temperatures return to the mid-70s.

