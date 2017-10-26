Ex-Llano police sergeant faces misuse of information charge

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

LLANO — A former Llano police officer faces a charge of misusing confidential information after her employment with the agency was terminated, officials confirmed.

Melissa “Lisa” Sloan was a patrol sergeant with the Llano Police Department, where she worked for more than eight years.

Llano Police Chief Kevin Ratliff reported she was “released from the city” on June 20 due to an allegation she distributed “confidential information to non-law enforcement personnel.”

Ratliff’s department launched an investigation into the allegation in May after a concern was brought to the agency’s attention by a private citizen, he said.

Upon completion of the investigation, Llano police charged Sloan with distribution or misuse of confidential information, a Class B misdemeanor.

“It was (confidential) information obtained from our report writing database,” Ratliff said. “It’s a pending case and (has) been sent to the county attorney for prosecution.”

A warrant for Sloan was issued Aug. 23 by Llano Municipal Judge Sam Oatman.

Sloan turned herself into the San Saba County Jail on Aug. 25.

Attempts to reach Sloan or her legal representative were unsuccessful.

