Llano County Jail bookings for the period of Oct. 17-23

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Oct. 17-23, 2017, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Adrian Michael Battles, 23, of Hitchcock was arrested Oct. 18 on charges of resisting arrest/search/or transport and disturbing the peace.

Richard Canchola, 36, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Oct. 23 on charges of possession of marijuana and driving while license is invalid.

Deric Munoz Christenson, 20, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 18 on a charge of theft of property.

Mayson Daniel Ray Cotton, 20, of Llano was arrested Oct. 17 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. He was released Oct. 19 after posting a $5,000 bond.

Jimmy Joe Durst, 53, of Brady was arrested Oct. 22 on a liquor violation. He was released the same day with credit for time served.

Abigail Leigh Fields, 36, of Austin was arrested Oct. 21 on a charge of driving while license is invalid.

Autumn Marie Fiorello, 36, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 18 on a charge of burglary of a building.

Brandon Walker Glenn, 25, of Llano was arrested Oct. 20 on a charge of possession of marijuana.

Joseph Evan Higley, 42, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 18 on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity.

Zachariah Zeno Lawrence, 20, of Llano was arrested Oct. 22 on charges of assault and sexual assault of a child.

Amanda Marie Lewis, 34, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 19 on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity.

Matthew Shane Marshall, 24, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 20 on a commitment order-possession of a controlled substance.

Steven Alan Marshall, 57, of Llano was arrested Oct. 22 on a charge of burglary of a habitation.

Derek Van Michael, 34, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 19 on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance and for failure to appear and traffic offenses. He was released the same day after posting an $18,500 bond.

Jose Jesus Rodriguez, 35, of Eagle Pass was arrested Oct. 22 on charges of driving while license is invalid and speeding.

Charles David Rogers, 31, of Manvel was arrested Oct. 19 for failure to appear-indecent exposure, capias pro fine-public intoxication, and capias pro fine-assault.

Chad Michael Simons, 34, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 20 on a commitment order.

Justin Curtis Tisdel, 36, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 22 on a charge of criminal nonsupport.

Ryan Keith Untermeyer, 35, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Oct. 19 on a charge of obstruction of a highway passageway.

Edwin Lee Walker, 47, of Llano was arrested Oct. 20 on a charge of assault against an elderly/disabled person and for motion to revoke probation-obstruction/retaliation.

Larry Dean Watson, 37, of Fortuna, California, was arrested Oct. 21 on charges of sexual abuse of a child-continuous, sexual assault of a child, and indecency with a child-sexual contact.

Dale Mitchell Webb, 56, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Oct. 20 on a charge of no valid driver’s license in possession.

Christopher C. White, 34, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 21 for a liquor violation and a charge of disturbing the peace.

Johnathon Robert White, 43, of Valley Spring was arrested Oct. 17 for a liquor violation. He was released the following day on a promise to appear.

Bertha Zepeda, 46, of Georgetown was arrested Oct. 22 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. She was released the same day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Nicholas Salvatore Zisman, 38, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 22 on a charge of possession of marijuana.