Cops: Fatal street brawl started with argument, assault at Marble Falls eatery

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

MARBLE FALLS — A street brawl that left a man dead Oct. 22 might have started with an argument and alleged assault at a restaurant, according to a Marble Falls police report.

Police reported that at least one suspect faces several charges in an incident that escalated into a street brawl involving knives, baseball bats, and pipes at about 12:30 a.m. that morning in the 500 block of Avenue S.

“We do believe that the incident on Avenue S is connected to an earlier disturbance at a local restaurant,” Marble Falls Police Sgt. Trisha Ratliff said.

Two large groups had gathered at the restaurant, El Jimador, located in the 2300 block of U.S. 281 in Marble Falls, prior to the incident, the report stated.

An argument ensued, and one customer allegedly assaulted another customer, according to the report. The two groups subsequently clashed at the Avenue S residence.

When police arrived, they found a deceased victim, identified as Fermin Rios-Padilla and believed to be in his mid-30s.

At least three people had knife wounds and/or lacerations, the report stated.

“Investigators have received information that the suspects may have fled the area,” Ratliff said.

To assist in the apprehension of the suspects, the Marble Falls Police Department plans to enlist the help of federal agencies, including the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, she added.

