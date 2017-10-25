Burnet County Jail bookings for the period of Oct. 18-24

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Oct. 18-24, 2017, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Maria Nancy Avalos, 33, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 18 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on a charge of duty on striking fixture/highway landscape. She was released the same day after posting bond.

Victoria Lynn Bourland, 37, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 18 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) for capias pro fine-city ordinance violations.

Jose Luis Gomez Jr., 21, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 18 by BCSO on charges of possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Movante Neshaud Johnson, 21, of Live Oak was arrested Oct. 18 by BCSO on charges of aggravated robbery. No bond or release information was available.

Christopher Terrance Love, 37, of Seguin was arrested Oct. 18 by BCSO for motion to revoke probation-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Michael Gene Martin, 23, of Spicewood was arrested Oct. 18 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD) for motion to revoke-possession of marijuana, motion to revoke-criminal trespass, and capias pro fine-criminal trespass. No bond or release information was available.

Chad Michael Simons, 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 18 by DPS on charges of driving while license is invalid, open container in a motor vehicle, and failure to maintain financial responsibility. No bond or release information was available.

Christopher Allen Calhoun, 23, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 19 by BCSO on a charge of terroristic threat of family/household member. No bond or release information was available.

Priscilla Denise Deluna, 19, of Naples, Florida, was arrested Oct. 19 by the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) on a charge of interfering with child custody. No bond or release information was available.

Megan Joyce Fowler, 32, of New Braunfels was arrested Oct. 19 by DPS for violation of a promise to appear-evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. She was released the following day after posting a $20,000 bond.

Jaden Darnell Gage, 28, of San Antonio was arrested Oct. 19 by BCSO on charges of aggravated robbery. No bond or release information was available.

Christian Ray Isaac, 20, of Fort Worth was arrested Oct. 19 by BCSO for motion to revoke-unauthorized use of a vehicle and charges of no driver’s license and unsafe speed. No bond or release information was available.

Brandon Michael Jacque, 24, of Bertram was arrested Oct. 19 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD) on a charge of burglary of a habitation. No bond or release information was available.

Mickel Paul Lofton, 26, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 19 by DPS on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Austin Jade Mays, 23, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 19 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD) on a charge of evading arrest/detention. No bond or release information was available.

Jeffrey Marcos Montoya, 32, of New Braunfels was arrested Oct. 19 by BCSO for violation of bond/protective order. No bond or release information was available.

Maria DeJesus Sanchez, 35, of Liberty Hill was arrested Oct. 19 by BCSO for a commitment-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Chad Michael Simons, 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 19 by BCSO on charges of forgery of a government/national government instrument. No bond or release information was available.

Mariah Jenise Williams, 21, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 19 by BPD on charges of consume on premises prohibited and consumption of alcohol by a minor. She was released the same day on personal recognizance.

James Charles Jason Carter, 40, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 20 by MFPD on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Mitchell Morris Glimp, 34, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 20 by BPD on a charge of possession of marijuana. He was released the following day after posting a $2,000 bond.

Christa Brooke Harding, 23, of Cedar Park was arrested Oct. 20 by BCSO for SRA-prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility. No bond or release information was available.

Thomas Michael Hoblit Jr., 20, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 20 by BCSO on a charge of illegal dumping. He was released Oct. 24 on personal recognizance.

Allen John Eugene Jackson, 20, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 20 by BCSO on a charge of illegal dumping. He was released Oct. 24 on personal recognizance.

Addison Kyle Kitchens, 17, of Round Rock was arrested Oct. 20 by BCSO for failure to appear-criminal trespass. No bond or release information was available.

Justin Dale Parks, 21, of Bertram was arrested Oct. 20 by BCSO for bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance. He was released Oct. 23 after posting bond.

David Joseph Raabe, 24, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 20 by MFPD on a charge of sexual assault of a child. No bond or release information was available.

Eric Michael Razee, 34, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Oct. 20 by MFPD on charges of public intoxication and failure to vaccinate dog for rabies and for violation of animal control ordinance and failure to appear. He was released the same day after posting a $2,000 bond.

Jacob Michael Shelly, 25, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 20 by BCSO on a charge of criminal mischief. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Trey Daniel Wimberley, 25, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 20 by BCSO on a charge of illegal dumping. No bond or release information was available.

Justin Lee Young, 41, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 20 by BCSO for insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Andrew Michael Danes, 25, of Chandler was arrested Oct. 21 by BCSO for SRA-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Joseph Donald Graham, 32, of Kerrville was arrested Oct. 21 by BCSO on a charge of manufacture/delivery of of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Carlos Noyola Loredo, 36, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 21 by BCSO on a charge of driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. He was released the same day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Andrew Thomas Maldonado, 23, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 21 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD) on charges of assault causing bodily injury. No bond or release information was available.

Lucy Victoria Maldonado, 20, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 21 by BCSO on a charge of assault causing bodily injury. No bond or release information was available.

Charles Leroy Carey, 66, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 23 by BCSO on charges of false report to a police officer and perjury. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Harlie Desirae Conely, 24, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 23 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD) on a charge of burglary of a habitation. No bond or release information was available.

Austin Scott Curtis, 25, of Temple was arrested Oct. 23 by BCSO on a charge of criminal mischief. No bond or release information was available.

Mark Hanna, 48, of Waco was arrested Oct. 23 by BCSO on a bench warrant and for a parole violation, surety surrenders-possession of a controlled substance, and surety surrender-prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility. No bond or release information was available.

Dubbie Lee Hawkins Jr., 29, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Oct. 23 by the Horseshoe Bay Police Department (HBPD) on a charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. No bond or release information was available.

Addison Kyle Kitchens, 17, of Killeen was arrested Oct. 23 by BCSO on charges of theft and no driver’s license and for failure to appear. No bond or release information was available.

Arturo Lozano, 31, of Uhland was arrested Oct. 23 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Keith Taylor Mize, 37, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 23 by GSPD on a charge of burglary of a habitation. No bond or release information was available.

April Marie Rodriguez, 28, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 23 by GSPD on charges of burglary of a habitation, possession of marijuana, and fraudulent use/possession of identifying information. No bond or release information was available.

Tyler Jordan Lupe Solis, 21, of Bartlett was arrested Oct. 23 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD) for SRA-burglary of a building and SRA-unauthorized use of a vehicle. No bond or release information was available.

Adam Brian Valdez, 37, of Cedar Park was arrested Oct. 23 by MFPD on charges of driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after posting a $500 bond.

Jeremy Barfield, 47, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 24 by MFPD on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Robert Lee Farris Jr., 41, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 24 by CSPD on a charge of assault causing bodily injury. No bond or release information was available.

James Harper, 54, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 24 by BCSO on charges of possession of a controlled substance and tampering with/fabricating physical evidence. No bond or release information was available.

Tommy Cedric Harris, 54, of Austin was arrested Oct. 24 by MFPD on a charge of possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Joseph Mark Ibarra, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 24 by MFPD on a charge of possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Bernard Shervron Roberts, 29, of Killeen was arrested Oct. 24 by BCSO on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Juan Gonzalo Rodriguez, 40, of Silverton was arrested Oct. 24 by BPD on a charge of theft of property by check. No bond or release information was available.

Paul William Schlegelmilch, 26, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 24 by BCSO for capias pro fine-too many auxiliary driving lamps. He was released the same day after paying a fine.