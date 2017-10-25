Police look into death of Horseshoe Bay woman found in bathtub

FROM STAFF REPORTS

HORSESHOE BAY — Authorities are trying to determine the cause of death of a woman found dead Oct. 22 in the bathtub in her home.

Horseshoe Bay police responded to a call at 7:19 a.m. that morning at a residence in the 200 block of La Serena Loop.

According to a media release, officers found a 61-year-old woman deceased in the bathtub.

The woman’s husband told police he found his wife after he woke up that morning.

“The couple had attended a social function together on Saturday night, and after returning home, the husband went to bed while his wife prepared to take a bath,” according to the police statement.

Llano County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Linda Ballard ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The body was taken to the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office in Austin.

“The autopsy results are obviously a significant importance, but it is not something we will have for several days or weeks depending on toxicology results,” Horseshoe Bay Police Chief Rocky Wardlow said in a statement.

