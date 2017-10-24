Llano health fair offers free screenings and trunk-or-treat

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

LLANO — Health care professionals want to remove the reasons why people don’t get basic screenings.

Baylor Scott & White Health, Hill Country Memorial, Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas, and Patsy Glascow of Juice Plus have combined resources to host a health fair Saturday, Oct. 28.

The free event, which includes a trunk-or-treat for children, is 9:30 a.m.-noon in the Family Life Center at Lutie Watkins Memorial United Methodist Church, 800 Wright St. in Llano.

People can get their eyes screened, blood pressure checked, and other important basic medical exams.

Once children get all the candy they can hold, they’ll learn how to fight germs at a handwashing station.

“All the vendors inside will have goodies for the kiddos to come by and get,” said Whitney Leon, business developer for Hill Country Memorial.

While getting health screenings is fairly easy, the challenge for many is finding the time and money to go to a doctor’s office.

“(The fair is about) trying to get the resources out there to offer to the people who need it,” Leon said. “There will be things for the kids all through the elderly. People will get the free screenings they wouldn’t get otherwise.”

