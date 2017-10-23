Mildred Maurine Langley, 97, of Highland Haven died Oct. 13, 2017

Mildred Maurine Langley, 97, of Highland Haven, Texas, passed away Oct. 13, 2017. She was born to James Riley and Louisa Elizabeth (Butler) Trammell on Sept. 7, 1920, in Ardmore, Oklahoma.

Mildred enjoyed cooking — she made the best pecan and banana cream pies — shopping, water aerobics, and swimming. She worked at Long Drug for 27 years in El Sobrante, California, as well as a homemaker and in Georgetown, California, before moving to Highland Haven in 2003.

Mildred is survived by her sons, James Langley and wife Barbara of Camarillo, California, and Larry Langley and wife Dawna of Houston; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Homer Webb Langley; brothers, Howard, Emanuel, and Henry; and sisters, Dorothy, Hallie, Alice, Hazel, Cora, Mary, and Ella.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Oct. 19 at Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. A graveside service is 10 a.m. Oct. 20 at Lakeland Hills Memorial Park on Park Road 4 in Burnet.

