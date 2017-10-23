Marble Falls runner advances to state cross-country meet

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

CORPUS CHRISTI — What impressed Marble Falls High School cross-country head coach Anthony Torns the most about sophomore Ambrie Lizcano returning to the Class 5A state meet wasn’t her time or her finish.

It was that she accomplished the feat without the help of her teammates.

“She was able to go out and focus,” Torns said. “She was going to show up. That group of girls is so close. They run together at every workout. She had to go through the rituals without them. It’s a big deal she got out (of regionals) and got it done.”

Lizcano finished sixth overall in the Class 5A Region IV meet Oct. 2 in 19 minutes and 44 seconds, the best among District 26-5A runners. The team standings illustrate the depth of the district: Boerne Champion won first overall, while Dripping Springs was second.

The state meet is 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at Old Settler’s Park, 3300 E. Palm Valley Blvd. in Round Rock.

Torns noted Lizcano improved her overall finish at the regional meet. Last year, she was seventh, but her time was slower than her personal best; however, that wasn’t important.

“The big thing was advancing,” he said. “We want to try to get her to (set a personal best) at the state meet.”

The sophomore began running cross-country a year ago, so to return to the state meet is pretty special, Torns said.

“That speaks volumes of her focus and determination,” he said. “She’ll be on the line, ready to go again.”

