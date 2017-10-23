Man struck and killed by vehicle after Marble Falls street brawl

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — Police are investigating the death of a man struck and killed by a vehicle following a street brawl in the early morning hours of Oct. 22.

Marble Falls police have identified a number of suspects, who remain at large, according to Marble Falls Police Sgt. Trisha Ratliff.

The incident happened at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning in the 500 block of Avenue S in Marble Falls.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered that numerous individuals were involved in the disturbance and many had already fled the scene,” according to a police statement.

Several people sustained injuries from weapons, including knives, baseball bats, and pipes, the statement continued.

A deceased man believed to be in his mid-30s was identified as Fermin Rios-Padilla.

Investigators believe the victim “was intentionally struck by a vehicle.”

Ratliff added that investigators have identified multiple suspects, and charges are pending.

“I do not think there is a threat to the community at large at this time,” Ratliff said.

editor@thepicayune.com