Granite Shoals police cite stolen car, alcohol in report following fatal crash

FROM STAFF REPORTS

GRANITE SHOALS — An 18-year-old Granite Shoals man who died following a police pursuit Oct. 19 might have stolen the car he was driving at the time of his death, according to Granite Shoals Police Department officials.

Cruz Grimaldo Suarez died after the vehicle he was driving crashed in the 1200 block of Prairie Creek Road in Granite Shoals at 3:34 a.m. that day. He had been fleeing from a Granite Shoals police officer at the time of the incident.

According to a Granite Shoals police statement, an officer was investigating a possible stolen vehicle. The officer learned where the vehicle was possibly located and was approaching a residence on Johnson Street in Granite Shoals when the suspected stolen vehicle took off out of the driveway without its headlights on.

The investigating officer, with his lights and siren activated, attempted to stop the vehicle, later identified as a 1998 Chevrolet pickup, but the driver didn’t pull over and instead headed south on Prairie Creek Road, according to the news release.

The pursuit eventually reached speeds of which the Granite Shoals police officer determined were unsafe for the situation and “started to back off the suspect vehicle,” according to the police department statement.

The suspect continued to speed away.

When the fleeing suspect crossed the Forest Hills intersection on Prairie Creek Road, he lost control of the truck and crashed. The officer arrived at the site and checked on the driver but couldn’t detect a pulse, according to the statement.

Investigators believe alcohol might have been a contributing factor in the incident, according to the statement.

Marble Falls Area EMS and Granite Shoals Fire Rescue responded to the scene. Burnet County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Roxanne Nelson pronounced Suarez dead at the scene. She also ordered an autopsy.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is conducting the crash investigation.

