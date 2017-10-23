Frederick Nolan Taylor, 90, of Llano died Oct. 22, 2017

Frederick Nolan Taylor passed away Oct. 22, 2017, in Llano, Texas, at the age of 90. He was born May 3, 1927, in Akron, Ohio, to Gaither Taylor and Wilma (Martin). Frederick was a resident of Llano since 1969, coming from San Angelo. He was a member of the Llano Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses and worked as a newspaper editor.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gaither Taylor and Wilma (Martin), and son Rex.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Rogers Taylor; sons Christopher Taylor of Llano and Anthony Taylor and wife Jamie of Llano; daughters, Cynthia Lott and husband Rodney of Llano; and daughter-in-law Lori Ann Taylor of Fredericksburg.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. A funeral service is 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, at the funeral home with Jade Baker officiating. Interment will follow at Flat Rock Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers are Justin Browning, Jodee Kowert, Dana King, Jeremy Taylor, Kendall Lott, Steve Reitan, and Brian Taylor.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Llano Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 305 W. Dallas St., Llano, TX 78643.

Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.