Charmaine Lea Herbel, 65, of Kingsland died Oct. 20, 2017

Charmaine Lea “Char” Herbel, 65, of Kingsland, Texas, passed away Oct. 20, 2017. She was born to Robert Harold and Virginia Maxine (Spiller) Hamilton on March 24, 1952, in Lamar, Colorado.

Char was an accountant by trade in the manufacturing industry.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Herbel of Kingsland; sisters, Jan Michael of Sterling, Colorado, and Kathy Glassburn and husband Bob of Padronie, Colorado; and nephews Blake Michael and Jason Glassburn.

Char was preceded in death by her parents.

No services are planned at this time.

Cremation arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.