Julia ‘LaVerne’ Hinkle, 83, of Hoover’s Valley died Oct. 15, 2017

Julia “LaVerne” Hinkle, 83, of Hoover’s Valley, Texas, passed away Oct. 15, 2017. She was born to Grace Wilmont and Edna Opal (Puckett) Blanchard on Dec. 20, 1933 in Winters, Texas.

LaVerne was very active throughout her young adult life in addition to raising three perfectly spoiled children. She was an accountant and federal administrator for more than 35 years. Retired from the Criminal Justice System, LaVerne also volunteered her time as secretary and co-founder of the Llano Uplift Archeology Society in Kingsland, all while having a very active hand in raising seven grandchildren.

Her gifts and talents extended into poetry, and she very much enjoyed watercolors and other mixed media in the arts, passing these gifts on with time and instruction to her multitude of great-grandchildren.

Of unique note, LaVerne was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and Texas Poetry Society and enjoyed researching genealogy.

Having gladly joined her husband in eternity, we, the remaining generations, are most grateful for the invaluable lessons our Nanny shared with us regarding generosity and service to others, unconditional love, grit, and an unshakeable faith in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Despite severe trials, our Nanny overcame physical disability, financial hardship, and other challenges with a fighting spirit, joyous of her blessings and gracious with her love and faith.

She is survived by her son, Terry Hinkle and wife Robin; daughters, Debra Cates and husband Wayne and Dorthy Lyon; and grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Johnny Hinkle Jr., and her parents.

A memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at Putnam Funeral Home, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008, with the Rev. Sam Hinkle officiating.

