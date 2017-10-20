Humid and rainy over the weekend, fall-like and sunny come Monday

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BURNET — After a few cool, dry days in the Highland Lakes, higher temperatures and humidity are returning along with possible rain chances over the weekend.

Rain and thunderstorm chances are about 40 percent Friday, Oct. 20. Those chances decrease on Saturday during the day before hitting 80 percent Saturday night into Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service. The wind has shifted from out of the north to out of the south, which is bringing in moist air the next few days.

It’s a good idea to keep an umbrella close through Sunday morning if you’re out enjoying Highland Lakes events, but don’t let the chance of rain keep you from having fun. For the most part, rain percentages are low with the exception of Saturday night and Sunday morning.

On Sunday afternoon, a cool front moves through the Highland Lakes. A 15-mph north wind with gusts up to 25 mph should push the warm, moist air out of the area. On its heels, temperatures will be more fall-like.

Highs on Sunday should be in the mid-70s while temperatures will drop to about 50 degrees that night.

On Monday, sunny weather returns with highs in the upper 70s. That pattern should hold in place through Thursday, though nighttime temperatures could drop into the upper 40s.

