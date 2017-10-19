Llano hosts powerhouse Wimberley in second district contest

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

LLANO — After facing District 13-4A Division II’s top team, the Llano High School football team will host the other district powerhouse.

Wimberley (6-1 overall, 1-0 district) visits the Yellow Jackets (3-4, 0-1) on Friday, Oct. 20. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. at Llano Stadium, 400 Texas 71 East.

Llano is coming off a 21-7 loss to Navarro on Oct. 13.

“I’m glad we get to play another good team,” Llano head coach Matt Green said. “It makes us better.”

The Texans, who run a spread offense, are led by senior quarterback Jordan Weeks, who has completed 118 of 194 passes for 2,025 yards and 21 touchdowns and only one interception. He has 24 carries for 119 yards and a touchdown. Senior receiver Cade Stoever has 37 receptions for 533 yards and four touchdowns.

Wimberley incorporates single-back formations and uses a tight end. It looks to run and pass the ball equally, Green said.

“You give Wimberley a lot of credit,” he said. “I don’t know if they’re better than Navarro or not. Wimberley has the ability to run at you, and they’ll challenge your defense in different ways. You have to be prepared for both (running and passing).”

Defensively, Wimberley likes to use multiple linemen in several formations and will have one safety.

“They like to blitz, they like to challenge upfront and confuse you,” Green said. “They’re going to overload the box. We’ll have to be able to execute some throws.”

Llano sophomore quarterback Cade Fly has completed 82 of 162 passes for 1,204 yards, 10 touchdowns, and six interceptions and has 79 carries for 309 yards and eight touchdowns. Senior running back Ben Walling has 139 carries for 386 yards and two touchdowns, and junior running back Mason Brooks has 46 rushes for 473 yards and five touchdowns.

Senior receiver Anthony Watson has 16 receptions for 274 yards and two scores for the Yellow Jackets.

During the Navarro contest, it was tied 7-7 for three quarters. Then, the Panthers’ depth took over, which yielded their second touchdown.

Still, Green was proud of his players, noting many thought the Jackets wouldn’t be able to stay within 40 points.

“We played exceptionally well,” he said. “We didn’t make a couple of plays, and it’s been a long time since we stayed that close to Navarro.”

Llano’s touchdown came off a pass from Fly to sophomore running back Aaron Brown.

Since Navarro runs the Slot-T offense, which is a run-based scheme, Green said Llano decided to slow the pace, too.

But the missed plays cost the Jackets an opportunity for points, he added, which might have sent the game into overtime.

