Granite Shoals man dies in crash during police pursuit

FROM STAFF REPORTS
GRANITE SHOALS — An 18-year-old Granite Shoals man died Oct. 19 in a crash while being pursued by police, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety report.
The incident occurred at about 3:30 a.m. that morning on Prairie Creek Road.
The report stated that Cruz Grimaldo Suarez was driving a 1998 Chevrolet pickup “traveling southbound … fleeing from police.”
A preliminary assessment of what happened indicated the vehicle “swerved left,” leading to a crash.
The vehicle rolled over and and collided with a tree.
More details are pending from the Granite Shoals Police Department.
Poor boy. If someone would do an investigation on burnet county and see how crooked the police are may be they would see why our young people are turning out like this.
Poor boy? If he would have stopped and not ran away and endangered the lives of himself and others. Better him than an innocent neighbor. Please dont blame his poor decision on the policeman protecting us who appreciate a safe community.
The question I have is why did he run? Was it worth the outcome to him? He left someone behind that loved him. Running was the wrong choice.
Why is it always to be forgiven for doing a crime or evading arrest. You want me to do some crime against you or your property and when the police are called, the police should just let me drive away? What’s wrong with people like you. LIfe lessons: 1) Do not do crime- there is always a better way and never an excuse 2) Don’t talk back just to be tough- don’t say “They don’t respect me!” if you don’t respect them. 3) Do NOT hang out or associate with people who run into problems with the law- they bring you down. I know- I survived it. No excuse. I didn’t have no privileges and no Dad or male role model- I just learned on my own that it just doesn’t work. Only people that rode me hard were the police I encountered and the were made, angry, stressed out but they told me more than once they was disappointed in me- it helped me totally get away from that. The truth? I actually was abused, beat up, hurt, tormented, threatened ROBBED by dudes who gave me hell for trying to DO THE RIGHT THING. Be real man- only time a cop chased me was when I was running from a bad scene.