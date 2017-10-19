Granite Shoals man dies in crash during police pursuit

FROM STAFF REPORTS

GRANITE SHOALS — An 18-year-old Granite Shoals man died Oct. 19 in a crash while being pursued by police, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety report.

The incident occurred at about 3:30 a.m. that morning on Prairie Creek Road.

The report stated that Cruz Grimaldo Suarez was driving a 1998 Chevrolet pickup “traveling southbound … fleeing from police.”

A preliminary assessment of what happened indicated the vehicle “swerved left,” leading to a crash.

The vehicle rolled over and and collided with a tree.

More details are pending from the Granite Shoals Police Department.

