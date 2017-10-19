Burnet up against state-ranked Gatesville and its big offensive line

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

BURNET — For the past three years, the winner of the Burnet-Gatesville football game has advanced to the playoffs.

Last year, the District 13-4A Division I contest couldn’t have been closer with the Bulldogs prevailing 38-35 in double overtime.

This year’s contest, however, pits Burnet (4-2 overall, 0-2 district) against a top 10 state-ranked Hornets team that is 6-0 on the season.

“They’re proud of this team,” Burnet head coach Kurt Jones said, “and deservedly so.”

Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, at McKamie Stadium, 205 S. Lovers Lane in Gatesville. Listen to the game on KMPN 95.9 FM or at KBEYFM.com beginning with a pregame show at 7 p.m.

The Gatesville offense is led by senior quarterback Jett Truss, a three-year, dual-threat starter. Last season, he threw for 1,236 yards, ran for another 823 yards, and had 27 touchdowns.

“He runs physical downhill and has a strong arm,” Jones said.

Running back Alex Thompson returns after running for 1,747 yards, while Derrick Bayer is the featured receiver.

To Jones, though, the true Gatesville stars are the offensive linemen, led by Austin Lee. The line averages 285 pounds with four starters back from last season.

“It looks like a college offensive line,” Jones said. “They want to lean on you and wear you out and run the ball. They run the ball at you and try to run play-action effectively with the offensive system.”

Defensively, the Hornets are athletic, particularly with defensive tackles Owen Sibley and Chairi Chansler and defensive end Will Carroll.

“They can move quick and run to the ball,” Jones said. “They play assignment football. They run well and tackle well. You earn everything you get.”

For the Bulldogs, sophomore quarterback Chandler Galban has completed 83 of 128 passes for 899 yards, 10 touchdowns, and seven interceptions, while senior running back Ian Carter has 111 carries for 717 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions. Senior receiver Sterling Galban has 38 catches for 396 yards and two touchdowns.

Jones anticipates this game will continue to feature two opponents bringing out each other’s strengths.

“We anticipate we’re going to get their best,” he said. “Our kids and coaches know we have to bring our best.”

