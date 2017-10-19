Beverly Buster Henderson Goyen, 81, of Horseshoe Bay died Oct. 16, 2017

Beverly Goyen of Horseshoe Bay passed away at home on Oct. 16, 2017.

Born in Houston on June 26, 1936, Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Austine Buster. She is survived by her loving husband, Sam Goyen, whom she married on Sept. 12, 1981; brother, Alan Buster and wife Kathy; sister, Karen Longley and husband Bill; sons, Chuck Henderson and wife Debbie and Ed Henderson and wife Anne; daughter, Cathy Smith and husband Mark; stepson, Robert Goyen and wife Stacey; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Beverly was foremost a mother and supported her children in all their ventures. She was also a second mom to many and was considered the “coolest mom in La Porte.” She loved to travel, and there were many camping trips and Willie Nelson Picnics with her kids. Her resourcefulness and sense of humor saw her through tough times, and when it was time to depend upon others, she was still upbeat. She called most people “Honey.”

In 1981, Beverly reconnected with her high school sweetheart, Sam Goyen. Beverly and Sam were faithful members of churches in Arizona, California, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Early in their marriage in Pennsylvania, she found a love for antique auctions and developed her special skill for antique resales. During their time in Arizona, she became a real estate agent and a garage sale expert. She loved to entertain and hosted many parties for business and pleasure.

For many years, she cooked breakfast for the men’s bible study group at the Church of Christ in Peoria. She also cared for her mother for many years and was a faithful daughter.

Her greatest joy was traveling. She would not hesitate to pick up and drive from California to Pennsylvania to visit friends or just grab her kids or grandkids and drive anywhere. She was fearless and carried her electric skillet and grub box everywhere and would camp or stay in hotels. There were many trips to Big Bend National Park and state parks in the early years — friends included! Later, she became an expert in European travel and cruises.

Everywhere she went, she had to investigate the history of the area and visit famous houses, castles, cathedrals, museums, and, of course, the shops.

She was born in Houston and moved to La Porte/Morgan’s Point at age 8. She also lived in Bossier City Louisiana; Baytown; Beaumont; Pottstown Pennsylvania; Pismo Beach, California; and Phoenix. In 2008, she returned to her beloved Hill Country. She located a beautiful property in Blue Lake Estates in Horseshoe Bay.

Though she was hindered by her health, she continued making friends like she always did. Her kids were able to visit more often and that, along with Sam’s great care for her, made her final years a joy. She was loved by many and will be missed.

A memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at Cremation Advocates by Putnam, 206 Ave. H, Suite 204, in Marble Falls.

A graveside committal is 11 a.m. Oct. 28 at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery, 6900 Lawndale in Houston. A celebration of her life and dinner for family and friends will be hosted by Chuck and Debbie Henderson at their new home, 419 Scarlet Sage Drive in League City.

“Absent from the body, present with the Lord” – and present also in the hearts of the many who hold her dear.