Woman recovers from burns, two dogs perish in Horseshoe Bay fire

Posted on 18 October 2017. Tags:

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

Four people survived, but two pets died in a Horseshoe Bay mobile home fire Oct. 17 on Stag Road in Horseshoe Bay. Courtesy photo

Four people survived, but two pets died in a Horseshoe Bay mobile home fire Oct. 17 on Stag Road in Horseshoe Bay. Courtesy photo

HORSESHOE BAY— Investigators have released more details regarding a manufactured home fire in which four people suffered injuries and two pets died in the early morning hours of Oct. 17.

As of Oct. 18, Mistie Wagner, 46, was recovering at an Austin-area hospital from “burns to her back and lacerations to her legs” as a result of escaping the blaze, Horseshoe Bay Fire Chief Joe Morris said.

Several 911 calls just after 5 a.m. Tuesday alerted Horseshoe Bay Fire Rescue of a single-wide manufactured home on fire in the 2500 block of Stag Road.

“It was a total loss on the trailer,” Morris said. “We recovered two dogs, but they did not make it. They were found deceased in the structure.”

Horseshoe Bay Fire Rescue, assisted by Marble Falls Fire Rescue, doused the blaze in about an hour.

“It’s under investigation still and not of a suspicious nature,” Morris said.

Three other individuals — ages 18, 25, and 28 — were treated by Marble Falls Area EMS at the scene for smoke inhalation, Morris said.

“We do have a very good indication of how it started, but we’re going to wait for the conclusion by the (State Fire Marshal’s Office),” he said.

connie@thepicayune.com


Leave a Reply

 

GOT NEWS?

830-693-7152

Call the Tip Line.


marketplace

Sign Up For Our Newsletter






KBEY 103.9 Radio Picayune

KBEY 103.9 FM Texas Best Country

Listen to KBEY-FM Now

This week in The Picayune