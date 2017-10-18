Woman recovers from burns, two dogs perish in Horseshoe Bay fire

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

HORSESHOE BAY— Investigators have released more details regarding a manufactured home fire in which four people suffered injuries and two pets died in the early morning hours of Oct. 17.

As of Oct. 18, Mistie Wagner, 46, was recovering at an Austin-area hospital from “burns to her back and lacerations to her legs” as a result of escaping the blaze, Horseshoe Bay Fire Chief Joe Morris said.

Several 911 calls just after 5 a.m. Tuesday alerted Horseshoe Bay Fire Rescue of a single-wide manufactured home on fire in the 2500 block of Stag Road.

“It was a total loss on the trailer,” Morris said. “We recovered two dogs, but they did not make it. They were found deceased in the structure.”

Horseshoe Bay Fire Rescue, assisted by Marble Falls Fire Rescue, doused the blaze in about an hour.

“It’s under investigation still and not of a suspicious nature,” Morris said.

Three other individuals — ages 18, 25, and 28 — were treated by Marble Falls Area EMS at the scene for smoke inhalation, Morris said.

“We do have a very good indication of how it started, but we’re going to wait for the conclusion by the (State Fire Marshal’s Office),” he said.

