PEC seeks high school applicants for Washington youth tour

FROM STAFF REPORTS

JOHNSON CITY — Ten local high school students have a chance to win an all-expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C., with submission of a persuasive essay about the Pedernales Electric Cooperative.

The trip to the nation’s capital is scheduled for next summer.

The local students will join 1,500 others from across the country, tour historical sites, meet their congressional representatives, and explore Washington.

To become a PEC Youth Tour delegate, students must:

have completed their sophomore, junior, or senior year of high school by June 2018;

have a parent or legal guardian who receives PEC service at home;

and submit an essay and application online by end-of-day Oct. 25.

The criteria for the essay follows:

“Based on your experience in extracurricular activities, develop a unique, fun, and educational PEC program for middle or high school students.

Consider one or more in the development of your program: the seven Cooperative Principles, safety, member focus, and/or responsibility for conservation of energy resources. Be sure to include the name of your program, its intended age group, a description of the program (activities, materials required, etc.), and how it addresses the Cooperative Principles, safety, member needs, and/or energy resource conservation.

Finally, explain how you would persuade your classmates and friends to participate in this program.”

