Llano County Jail bookings for the period of Oct. 10-16

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Oct. 10-16, 2017, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Ricky Jo Atchisson, 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 13 for capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day to the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

Terry Allen Bolen, 26, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 15 on charges of prohibited substance/item a correctional facility, assault causing bodily injury-family violence, evading arrest/detention, and resisting arrest/search/or transport. No bond or release information was available.

Sue Ann Bourland, 35, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 14 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Wendell Benjamin Brumfield, 46, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 11 for bond forfeiture-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Cynthia Lea Dezarn, 50, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 11 on charges of fraudulent check and failure to maintain financial responsibility. No bond or release information was available.

Zachary Ryan Helm, 27, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 12 for insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Tiffany Michelle Isenberger, 28, of Llano was arrested Oct. 10 on traffic offenses, a charge of expired registration, and for failure to appear/bail jumping. No bond or release information was available.

Dalton Walker Johnson, 22, of Llano was arrested Oct. 10 on charges of possession of a controlled substance and theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Nathaniel Christian Looney, 18, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 13 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Craig Allen Marcum, 31, was arrested Oct. 10 on charges of duty on striking fixture/highway landscape, displaying fictitious motor vehicle registration, and driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after posting a $4,000 bond.

Justin Williams Martin, 31, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 15 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was released the same day after posting a $2,000 bond.

William Earl Noack, 34, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 15 on a traffic offense. He was released the same day after paying a fine.

Toney Ray Pegg Jr., 32, was arrested Oct. 11 for an administrative release violation. No bond or release information was available.

Robert Brent Pierce, 40, of Llano was arrested Oct. 10 for motion to revoke-child support. No bond or release information was available.

Christopher Wayne Saverance, 29, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 13 for motion to revoke-possession of a controlled substance and on charges of theft of property and driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Kadi Samantha Sooter, 27, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 13 on traffic offenses and a charge of possession of a controlled substance. She was released the same day after posting a $3,500 bond and paying a fine.

Charles Melvin Stanley, 39, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Oct. 15 on charges of assault of a family/household member and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and on a liquor violation. No bond or release information was available.

Danny Lee Stevens Jr., 45, of Austin was arrested Oct. 13 for failure to appear-child support hearing. He was released the same day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Gary Charles Stine, 52, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Oct. 10 on traffic offenses. He was released the same day after paying a fine.

Cody James Tester, 21, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 12 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. He was released the following day after posting a $3,000 bond.

Justin Michael Vinton, 24, of Bryan was arrested Oct. 10 on charges of resisting arrest/search/or transport and obstruction of justice and on a traffic offense. He was released the following day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Matthew Robert Winger, 37, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 13 on charges of failure to control speed, expired registration, and failure to provide financial responsibility and for failure to appear. He was released the same day to BCSO.