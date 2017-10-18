John L. Redden, 82, of Horseshoe Bay died Oct. 18, 2017

John L. Redden of Horseshoe Bay was born on April 10, 1935, in Dallas County, Texas, to Lynn and Irene Redden.

After a long struggle with cancer, he went to be with his Lord on Oct. 18, 2017. While those of us who loved him most now feel great loss, we know he is finally free of disease and his body is healed to perfection.

A memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at The Church at Horseshoe Bay. A graveside service will be held at a later date at Laurel Oaks Memorial Park in Mesquite.

John was preceded in death by his parents; grandson Jason Fagan; and stepfather, Sam Hughes. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Rosie Redden; son, John Randall “Randy” Redden and wife Evelyn of Lucas; daughters, Julie Fagan and husband David of Crandall and Lori Beale and husband Mark of Abilene; stepdaughters, Jill Hurd and husband Dale of Dallas and Sheri Brock; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Bob Redden and wife Margaret of Rockwall; and two nephews.

John graduated from Mesquite High School in 1953. He received his master electrician license and, along with his brother Bob, owned Redden Electrical Contractors in Dallas. He became a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers #20 in 1953 and served as assistant manager and manager.

After John retired in 1997, he and Rosie moved from Dallas to Horseshoe Bay. Along with Buddy Schrader, he was instrumental in starting the Hill Country Men’s Golf Association in Horseshoe Bay in 1997. It now has 180 members. His primary duty in the early years was to contact golf courses and negotiate the arrangements for each event.

In 2014, a scholarship was formed in his name for high school students pursuing a college education.

For many years, he played golf with his group of 12 Carryovers buddies. He also loved hunting and fishing. He and Rosie enjoyed traveling the world and made many memories during their travels.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the American Lung Association or the American Heart Association Southwest Affiliate or The Church at Horseshoe Bay.