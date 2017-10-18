Burnet police station plans take shape with release of design

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

BURNET — Burnet city officials on Oct. 17 released a conceptual design of the future police station to be located on land north of the fire hall on U.S 281 south.

Burnet City Council approved building on the city-owned parcel of land after narrowing the search from a list of 15 sites.

The agency has outgrown its current station, 105 S. Rhomberg, which was previously a fire hall that was outfitted for the police department.

“The building we’ve been in for 30-plus years, it’s really small,” Burnet Police Chief Paul Nelson said. “With the (new) layout and the concept, we’re looking at the future.

“We’ll have the offices that we need, the evidence room that we need,” he added. “It’s just an up-to-date style that will serve the community for years to come.”

City officials have earmarked about $1.5 million toward a portion of the project with preliminary costs estimated at $4.2 million.

Two wastewater projects are on schedule next for completion prior to setting a timeline for the new police facility.

connie@thepicayune.com