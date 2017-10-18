Burnet County Jail bookings for the period of Oct. 11-17

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Oct. 11-17, 2017, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Alfred L. Briggs, 48, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 11 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD) for a motion to revoke-assault on a family/household member. No bond or release information was available.

Jose Natividad Castillo, 46, of Leander was arrested Oct. 11 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on an immigration detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Steven Wayne Kennedy Jr., 43, of La Vernia was arrested Oct. 11 by BCSO on an indictment-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and failure to appear-criminal trespass. No bond or release information was available.

Sheniqua Creeral Miller, 23, of Georgetown was arrested Oct. 11 by BCSO for SRA-evading arrest/detention with a vehicle and SRA-unlawful delivery/manufacture with intent simulated controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Ronnie James Moss, 29, of Petrolia was arrested Oct. 11 by BCSO on charges of assault causing bodily injury, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and false driver’s license/identification. No bond or release information was available.

Emmanuel Louis Camero, 27, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 12 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD) on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to report a change of address, open container-driver, evading arrest/detention, and failure to identify as a fugitive and for a parole hold. No bond or release information was available.

Nathaniel David Cuyler, 27, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 12 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD) on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact. He was released Oct. 17 to an outside agency.

Juan Antonio Flores, 33, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 12 by GSPD on charges of assault of a family/household member and interfering with an emergency request for assistance. He was released Oct. 15 after posting an $11,500 bond.

Nicholas Leon Gray, 37, of Webster was arrested Oct. 12 by BPD for violation of a protective order. He was released the following day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Pamela Griffen, 66, of Austin was arrested Oct. 12 by MFPD on charges of theft and fraudulent destruction/removal/concealment. She was released the following day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Stella Marie Hernandez, 38, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 12 by BCSO for insufficient bond-forgery of a financial instrument, insufficient bond-fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, bond forfeiture-possession of a controlled substance, bond forfeiture-forgery of a financial instrument, insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance, and bond revocation-forgery of a financial instrument. No bond or release information was available.

Butch Lukas Lovett, 28, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Oct. 12 by BCSO on a charge of assault causing bodily injury. He was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

Clifford Wayne Perkins, 35, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 12 by BCSO for insufficient bond-theft of property. He was released Oct. 14 after posting bond.

Alfonso Rodriguez, 28, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 12 by BCSO on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released the following day after posting a $1,000 bond.

James Byron Smith, 70, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Oct. 12 by the Burnet County Precinct 1 constable (CONST1) on a charge of dog at large. He was released Oct. 14 after posting bond.

Jonathan James Watson, 35, of Bertram was arrested Oct. 12 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD) on a charge of public intoxication. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Lacresha Michell Alexander, 46, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 13 by MFPD on a charge of disorderly conduct. She was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

Ricky Jo Atchisson, 35, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 13 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) for capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid. He was released Oct. 16 with credit for time served.

Eugene Matthew Dalton, 44, of Briggs was arrested Oct. 13 by BCSO on a charge of assault by contact-family violence. He was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

Lea M. Martinez, 33, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Oct. 13 by MFPD on a charge of driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

John E. Williams, 67, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 13 by MFPD on a charge of disorderly conduct-fighting. He was released Oct. 16 on personal recognizance.

Matthew Robert Winger, 37, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 13 by LCSO on charges of failure to control speed, expired registration, and failure to provide financial responsibility, and for violation of a promise to appear. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Billy Dean Angold, 23, of Lakeway was arrested Oct. 14 by GSPD on a charge of evading arrest/detention with a vehicle/watercraft. He was released the following day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Laura Kathryn Burmiester, 38, of San Antonio was arrested Oct. 14 by the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) on a charge of possession of marijuana. She was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Travis Paine Kohlhauff, 25, of Austin was arrested Oct. 14 by GSPD on charges of public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released the following day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Antonio Emilio Aguillon, 30, was arrested Oct. 15 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Teresa Lauren Biskamp, 31, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 15 by BPD on charges of possession of a dangerous drug and possession of a controlled substance. She was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Ava Marie Brown, 45, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 15 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) for capias pro fine-failure to yield the right of way. She was released the following day with credit for time served.

Henry Dionicio-Soliz, 23, was arrested Oct. 15 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Socorro Duran-Rubio, 32, was arrested Oct. 15 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

James Harper, 54, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 15 by BCSO on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond or release information was available.

Jose Luis Leos-Cazares, 34, was arrested Oct. 15 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Claire Elaine Love, 57, of Austin was arrested Oct. 15 by BPD on a charge of possession of marijuana. She was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Jorge Luis Robledo-Torres, 24, was arrested Oct. 15 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Juan Alfonso Villanueva-Garcia, 30, was arrested Oct. 15 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Alfred Brown Gonzales, 43, of Georgetown was arrested Oct. 16 by BTPD for failure to maintain financial responsibility, displaying expired single-state registration, and displaying expired license plates. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Shawn Higgins, 34, was arrested Oct. 16 by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Melissa Dawn Kennedy, 44, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 16 by DPS on a charge of driving while license is invalid and for failure to appear. She was released the following day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Juan Orozco, 21, of Austin was arrested Oct. 16 by BCSO for SRA-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. No bond or release information was available.

Macy Tucker, 29, of Kerrville was arrested Oct. 16 by BPD on charges of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. She was released the following day after posting a $7,000 bond.

Terry Bolen, 24, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 17 by LCSO on charges of prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility, assault causing bodily injury-family violence, evading arrest/detention, and resisting arrest/search/or transport. No bond or release information was available.

Joseph Daniel Bossman, 25, of Coppell was arrested Oct. 17 by BCSO on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Kimberly Kay Delacruz, 43, of Lampasas was arrested Oct. 17 by the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) for insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance and capias pro fine-dog at large. No bond or release information was available.

Jerry James Guidry Jr., 40, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Oct. 17 by BCSO for bond forfeiture-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Carlos David Guzman-Karl, 21, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 17 by BCSO on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility and driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Susan Shawneen Jeffrey, 35, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 17 by BCSO on an indictment-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Sean Christopher Jimenez, 22, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 17 by BCSO for motion to revoke-cruelty to non-livestock animals. No bond or release information was available.

Jennifer Pace, 47, of Kempner was arrested Oct. 17 by LPSO for motion to revoke-fraudulent use/possession of identifying information. No bond or release information was available.

Jason O’Neil Reynolds, 37, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 17 by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) on a charge of driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Amber Nicole Rima, 30, of Hickory Creek was arrested Oct. 17 by GSPD on charges of driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.