Ileen Simpson Lewis, 85, of Burnet died Oct. 15, 2017

Ileen Simpson Lewis passed away at age 85 on Oct. 15, 2017, in Burnet, Texas, after a brief illness.

She was married to Jesse Lewis for more than 50 years until his death in 2011.

Ileen is survived by her daughters, Vickie Spaw and husband Ray and Leisa Heiser; grandchildren, Lucas and wife Jessica, Rhiannon and husband Mario, Jacob, Amelia and husband Derrick, Katy and husband Daryl, and Jessica; great-grandchildren, Conner, Cora, Dagen, and Jaxon; sister, Ellen Ruth Christian and husband Gene; and her beloved dog, Rusty.

Ileen was born and lived in Church Hill, Tennessee, until she finished nursing school. She then joined the Air Force, where she met and married Jesse. They spent many happy years traveling until Jesse’s retirement, when they returned to Church Hill. Ileen loved to read and raise orchids and African violets.

She will be dearly missed by all.

According to her wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a local animal shelter or a charity of your choosing.

Arrangements by Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home, 306 Texas 29 East in Burnet, (512) 756-2222.