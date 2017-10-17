Fall Resource Fair brings together organizations that help low-income residents

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

BURNET — Opportunities for Williamson and Burnet Counties wants people to be able to find government help when they need it.

The nonprofit organization, which offers social services such as Meals on Wheels and economic opportunity programs, is hosting a Fall Resource Fair.

The free event is 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, at the Burnet Community Center, 401 E. Jackson St.

More than 30 vendors are expected to attend.

“We do have room for more, but it’s filling up quick,” said Kori Ince, Opportunities community services supervisor.

Most of the vendors are food banks, clothing closets, medical facilities, state agencies, and elderly and low-income family resources.

“The purpose of the fair was to bring together the resources for all Burnet County, to put them in one place,” Ince said.

The fair is primarily designed to help low-income families, those that make enough to pay their bills but can’t afford unexpected expenses such as car repairs.

Ince said that’s where Opportunities has noticed a widening gap in family budgets.

“The amount of need is there, and the resources are available,” she said, “but few people know where to go to find the help they need.”

The fair also is a good place for those looking to volunteer, she said. Most of the vendors are seeking smart, caring individuals who want to share their talents to help others.

Vendors can also use the fair to build a network, Ince said, so nonprofits can better help those they serve by directing them to the best resources available.

“We’ll set aside time for when the fair opens to the public to allow (vendors) to mingle and network as well,” she said.

Go to opportunitiesforwbc.org for more information.

jfierro@thepicayune.com