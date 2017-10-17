Faith Academy cancels football game due to shortage of players

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

MARBLE FALLS — With only 10 players available to play against Waco Reicher on Friday, Oct. 20, Faith Academy of Marble Falls officials made the decision to cancel the football game against the Cougars.

Head coach Pete Rhoades announced the decision Oct. 16.

“Hopefully, we will be healthy and ready to play Texas School for the Deaf Oct. 26,” he said.

That game has a 7 p.m. kickoff at Gamblin Field on the Texas School for the Deaf campus, 1102 S. Congress in Austin.

The Flames (0-6, 0-1 Division III District 4 of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools) suffered a 48-6 loss to Bryan St. Joseph on Oct. 13.

“St. Joseph had a couple of kids get healthy who were truly difference makers,” Rhoades said. “Their quarterback played one of his best games of the year, and our kids played with a lot of heart.”

Faith’s only touchdown of the game was off a screen pass from freshman quarterback Gunner Blair to senior running back Garrett Henderson.

To kick off the scoring, St. Joseph reached the end zone on its opening drive. Though Faith earned a couple of first downs on its first drive, the Eagles forced the Flames to punt.

St. Joseph scored on its second drive of the contest to take a 14-0 lead, which it never relinquished.

Still, Faith had other positives such as forcing and recovering turnovers.

Senior defensive player Cab Booth and sophomore defensive back Travis Hughes each recovered fumbles, while Blair caught an interception.

Those are the first turnovers the Flames have recovered this season.

“St. Joseph forced us to do things we didn’t want to,” Rhoades said. “Our kids fought hard, and we were in the game until the third quarter.”

Rhoades noted many of the starters are underclassmen, which makes it very challenging to play squads with seasoned veterans.

“We have four freshmen who never come off the field,” he said.

