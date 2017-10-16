Pickleball courts coming to Horseshoe Bay’s Martin Park

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

HORSESHOE BAY — A foundation grant has laid the groundwork for Horseshoe Bay officials to install two pickleball courts at Martin Park.

Pickleball is played on a court with a net and paddles, combining aspects of ping pong, tennis, and badminton.

WHAT IS PICKLEBALL AND HOW DO YOU PLAY?

A donation from the Sam Martin Trust will provide the seed money for the courts.

The grand opening is scheduled for 2 p.m. Nov. 21 at the park, located adjacent to Horseshoe Bay City Hall, 1 Community Drive.

In Marble Falls, two avid pickleball players, Patrick “The Slammer” O’Malley and Rebecca “The Dinker” Kashdan — as they call themselves — like to play the game at First United Methodist Church of Marble Falls and the Lakeside Park tennis courts.

They are both looking forward to the new official pickleball venue set to open in Horseshoe Bay.

“It is really growing in popularity,” O’Malley said about the sport.

connie@thepicayune.com