Granite Shoals officers upgrade firearms, get training

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

GRANITE SHOALS — The Granite Shoals Police Department upgraded the firearms for each one of its officers to help put the lawmen at an advantage in critical, life-and-death situations, officials said.

GSPD officers recently completed training with nine Glock 9mm handguns, purchased with a grant from the Burnet County Friends of NRA.

The agency received approximately $2,700 and used those funds along with another $700 in city funding for the purchase.

“We replaced all of our issued handguns,” Chief Gary Boshears said. “They (the Glocks) actually hold a couple more rounds of ammunition.

“All the research you find on active shooters, the more rounds police officers have the better,” he added. “It can make a difference in a situation like that.”

This is the second year in a row the Friends group has awarded a grant to the GSPD.

“This is part of our mission statement, when it comes to supporting law enforcement, education and firearms safety,” Burnet County Friends Chairman Mark McDonald said. “This is our sixth year to help support the equipment needs they have.”

Other entities that received grants were the Burnet Police Department ($5,152), and the Stonehill Club of the Burnet County 4-H Youth Rifle Team ($5,702).

