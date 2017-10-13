Boerne Champion dominates Marble Falls from opening kickoff

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

BOERNE — The game’s opening play defined the outcome for the Marble Falls High School football team against Boerne Champion on Oct. 13.

Charger sophomore kick returner Luke Boyers took the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown. That propelled the Chargers (3-3, 2-1 District 26-5A) to a 64-20 win over the Mustangs (2-4, 0-3).

Still, Mustangs interim head coach Mike Birdwell noted the two teams each scored two touchdowns in the second half to play even.

“We are extremely proud of our kids and the fight and intensity they played with,” he said.

Trailing 50-7 at the half, the Mustangs went on their second long drive of the night that ended without scoring because of a fumble that was picked up by Charger defensive back Bowen Fjord. He ran 98 yards for a touchdown and a 57-7 lead late in the third quarter.

Birdwell said it’s imperative the Mustangs take advantage of their opportunities when they get them.

“It makes it difficult to play with teams of that caliber,” he said.

Marble Falls answered on its second second-half drive that ended with a 29-yard touchdown pass and catch from junior quarterback Andrew Stripling to sophomore receiver Brenden Sapp, though Champion led 57-13.

Charger junior quarterback Trevor Smith scored on a 6-yard run for a 64-13 lead midway through the fourth quarter.

Stripling found senior receiver Deering on a 13-yard touchdown pass though Champion led 64-20 late in the fourth quarter to end the scoring.

Champion scored on six of its eight first-half possessions:

Boyers on a 2-yard run;

senior quarterback Davis Brin on a 3-yard run;

senior noseguard Taylor Posey, who lined up at fullback, for a 1-yard run;

Brin on a 17-yard scamper;

junior receiver Konner Beavers with an 11-yard reception from Davis;

and senior running back Nick De Los Santos on a 19-yard dash.

The Mustangs’ only score of the first half came when Stripling found senior receiver Nick Veloz on a 55-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

Stripling passed for 273 yards and three touchdowns, and Veloz caught five passes for 81 yards a touchdown. As a team, the Mustangs had 50 rushing yards, all unofficial.

Birdwell said he challenged his players to win the second half and was pleased with their efforts, noting the long drive and how they responded after their fumble.

“We come back, we score, and we realize we can do this,” he said. “We want to be super positive and coach them up.”

Marble Falls travels to Kerrville Tivy on Friday, Oct. 20, with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. Listen to the game on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune or at KBEYFM.com starting with a 6:30 p.m. pregame show.

