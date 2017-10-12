Karylon Hallmark Russell, 73, died Oct. 9, 2017

Karylon Ann “Bitsy” Hallmark Russell passed away Oct. 9, 2017, in Marble Falls, Texas. Bitsy was born in Llano, Texas, on July 30, 1944 to Aubrey and Honerhea Hallmark.

She grew up in Llano and graduated from Llano High School in 1962 then went to Nixon Clay Business College and the University of Texas at Austin and graduated from Texas Tech University.

Mrs. Russell spent several years as a teacher and touched the lives of many students, who still think fondly of her to this day. She taught physical education, art, reading, English, and drama, writing and directing many plays and skits.

She was also an avid historian and part of the Llano County Historical Commission for many years as well as worked at the Llano County Historical Museum. Many knew her for stories about Llano County that were published in the Llano newspaper.

She was also a member of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas, the Daughters of the American Revolution, the United Daughters of the Confederacy, the Llano Woman’s Culture Club, and the Llano County Historical Society.

Bitsy is survived by her daughter, Gena Russell Goodwin and husband Waylan; grandchildren, Cody Neil Goodwin, Creese Dixon Goodwin, and Colbi Jewel Goodwin; sister, Verna Hallmark Osbourn and husband Olvis; nieces Toni Osbourn Raesener and husband Dennis and Joni Osbourn Howell and husband Gary; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Bitsy was preceded in death by her son, Cody Ryan Russell, and parents, Aubrey Hallmark and Honerhea Maxwell Hallmark.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Oct. 13 at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. A graveside service is 11 a.m. Oct. 14 at Bluffton Cemetery in Llano County.

Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.