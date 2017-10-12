James Keith Faulkner, 82, of Tow died Oct. 8, 2017

James Keith Faulkner, 82, of Tow, Texas, died Oct. 8, 2017, at CelesteCare in Llano.

Keith was born Dec. 24, 1934 to Ruby and Lester Faulkner in Pear Valley, Texas.

He grew up in Lohn and enlisted in the U.S. Army, eventually serving in West Germany. Upon returning home, he married Betty Wallin on July 27, 1957, and they settled in Lewisville to raise their two children, Lea and Jim.

The Faulkners moved to Tow in 1980 where they opened a nursery and Keith also worked as a paint and general contractor before running for Llano County commissioner for Precinct 2 in 1994, winning and serving until 2003. During his time in that role, Keith was particularly proud of his work in facilitating the opening of the Buchanan Dam Humane Society and the Lakeshore Branch Library.

Keith also was active in First Baptist Church of Tow, serving as a deacon, Sunday School teacher, and usher. He also worked with the Tow Volunteer Fire Department

Survivors include his wife, Betty of Tow; daughter, Lea Marie McKinnon and husband Mac of Dublin; son, James Keith “Jim” Faulkner and wife Jimi of Tow; grandchildren, Kelsey McKinnon of Harrison, New Jersey, Faith Faulkner of Rowlett, and Kristi Faulkner of Amarillo; and brother Charles Wayne Faulkner and wife Joyce, of Powder Springs, Georgia.

Keith was preceded in death by his parents and another brother, David Charles Faulkner.

A funeral service is 10 a.m. Oct. 11 at Tow Baptist Church with burial at Tow Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers are Dwight Wilfong, Randy Morgan, Ricki Morgan, Steven Kuhn, Vernon Jackson, and Jack Chambliss. The Highland Lakes Honor Guard will render military honors.

Arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.