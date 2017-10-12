Burnet County Sheriff’s Office closes Special Ops location, keeps staff

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

BURNET — In a move that will save Burnet County about $36,000 a year, the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office closed its Special Operations Unit (SOU) office, located in Marble Falls.

The three-person staff, who specialize in criminal interdiction and drug-related cases, will relocate to BCSO headquarters in Burnet

Burnet County Sheriff Calvin Boyd said the move reflected a desire to bring personnel together and avoid added lease payments while, at the same time, continuing interdiction efforts.

“Nothing’s changed. This is just saving the county money in rent and utilities,” Boyd said. “We had room to construct offices here (at the BCSO) and move everyone up here.

“We didn’t lose any employees,” he added. “We’ll still be working those cases.”

By closing the Marble Falls office, the county will save approximately $3,000 per month in rent and utilities.

